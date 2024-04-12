Israeli star Tsahi Halevi mesmerizes with Bollywood tune

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, renowned for his compelling portrayal in the hit series ‘Fauda’, recently showcased his admiration for Hindi cinema in a heartwarming video captured by ANI. In the footage, Halevi can be seen joyfully singing the beloved track ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam’ from the timeless Bollywood classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

This isn’t the first time that Halevi has demonstrated his affection for Indian melodies. During his inaugural trip to India in 2022, he had the pleasure of meeting esteemed figures from the Indian film industry, including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, and Vivek Agnihotri. His visit wasn’t just about exchanging pleasantries; he took the opportunity to share his vocal talent with audiences. At a gathering in Delhi, he serenaded the crowd with the evergreen hit ‘Yaara Teri Yaari’ and charmed them with his rendition of ‘Tamally Ma’ak’.

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli series Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi sings a few lines from Hindi song 'Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. pic.twitter.com/f41s7aWzIG Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Interestingly, Halevi’s connection with Bollywood goes beyond his love for its music. Last year, he marked his Bollywood debut opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film ‘Akeli’, directed by Pranay Meshram. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed his excitement, describing the venture as a colorful journey into the world of Indian cinema. He commended the script and cherished the camaraderie shared with the cast and crew, anticipating that ‘Akeli’ would leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Adding to the excitement, Halevi’s ‘Fauda’ co-star Amir Boutrous from Israel also joined the cast of ‘Akeli’, further solidifying the bond between the two entertainment industries.

Through his enchanting rendition of a classic Bollywood melody and his enthusiastic foray into Indian cinema, Tsahi Halevi continues to bridge cultural divides, showcasing the universal language of art and entertainment.