Oscars praise DDLJ’s ‘Mehndi laga ke rakhna’, fans rejoice

In a delightful nod to the golden era of Indian cinema, the Academy recently took to Instagram to recognize the timeless charm of the Bollywood classic, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ). This cinematic gem, directed by Aditya Chopra, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide since its release in 1995, and its iconic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ has now received accolades from the prestigious Oscars.

The Academy, in a recent Instagram post, shared a video clip featuring the legendary duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song. The caption, written with a touch of nostalgia, read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.’” This social media acknowledgment instantly triggered a wave of sentimental reactions from ardent fans, who flooded the post with comments and shares, reminiscing about the enduring love story of Raj and Simran.

See the post here:

Released on October 20, 1995, DDLJ holds the distinction of being the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. Its captivating narrative, coupled with memorable songs and dialogues, has ensured its perpetual place in the hearts of cinephiles. The film’s screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre for over 27 years is a testament to its enduring popularity.

Apart from the stellar performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and Himani Shivpuri, among others. The storyline revolves around Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who discover love during a European vacation with friends. The plot unfolds as Raj endeavors to win the approval of Simran’s family for their union, even as her father has already promised her hand to another.

The production of DDLJ spanned multiple locations, including India, London, and Switzerland, from September 1994 to August 1995. Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut, produced by his father Yash Chopra, has not only become a cultural phenomenon but also continues to resonate with audiences globally, transcending geographical and linguistic boundaries.

The Academy’s recognition of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ serves as a poignant reminder of the film’s enduring legacy, keeping the magic of Raj and Simran alive in the hearts of fans around the world.