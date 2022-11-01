‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to be back in theaters on 2nd Nov

Bollywood’s classic romantic movie, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ popularly known as DDLJ, will be back in theaters on 2nd November 2022. Fans are assuming that the event is taking place amid Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birth anniversary.

The news was shared by the official social media handle of Yash Raj Films

They captioned the post as, “Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen ❤️ Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theatres”

Meanwhile the fans can be seen asking about trailer and updates from Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, ‘Pathaan’, in the comment section

The lead actress of the movie, Kajol, also shared the poster on her social media handle

Recently ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has completed 27 years. Even being released in 1995, every generation till Gen Z has seen the movie. The film also marks as the first film done by Karan Johar as an assistant director. Recently when the film turned 27, Karan took it to his social media handle and shared that DDLJ was quite a learning experience for him.

The star cast of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) included Shahrukh Khan, Kajol Devgn and Amrish Puri, etc.

File distributor and analysist, Raj Bansal also shared the poster on his twitter handle

Moreover, fans are wishing to see ‘Pathaan’ trailer on the event

It would not be wrong to say that it is Shah Rukh Khan’s magic and the craze of the classic movie that the shows are already HOUSEFUL!

DDLJ Housefull in Bangalore!!

3 more shows have been added! This makes me so damnn happy and emotional!! No other star can make this happen! No movie for 4 years and a 27 Year old movie is getting filled so fast! ❤️❤️ Just Power and lovee❤️❤️@iamsrk @yrf pic.twitter.com/eVMavJXN93 — SRKs Sana✨ (@srkdeewanix) October 31, 2022