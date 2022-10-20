Follow Us:
Fans celebrate 27 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

The classic Bollywood film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has completed 27 years. Even being released in 1995, every generation till Genz has seen the movie. The star cast of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) included Shahrukh Khan, Kajol Devgn and Amrish Puri, etc.

SNS | New Delhi | October 20, 2022 3:22 pm

DDLJ, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, shahrukh khan, kajol, raj, simran, raj and simar, karan johar

(Instagram / @karanjohar)

The director of the film, Karan Johar shared a story on his social media calling DDLJ his learning experience

(Instagram / @karanjohar)

Fans on Twitter are celebrating 27 years of the love story of Raj (Shahrukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) from the romantic drama classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

