Fans celebrate 27 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

The classic Bollywood film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has completed 27 years. Even being released in 1995, every generation till Genz has seen the movie. The star cast of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) included Shahrukh Khan, Kajol Devgn and Amrish Puri, etc.

The director of the film, Karan Johar shared a story on his social media calling DDLJ his learning experience

Fans on Twitter are celebrating 27 years of the love story of Raj (Shahrukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) from the romantic drama classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

#DDLJ,a movie that changed Indian Cinema ️️ forever & set the highest benchmark ⚡for a complete entertainer. Such movies just come once a lifetime & remain forever in our ❤️ #DDLJ one of the most iconic movie of Bollywood ❤️#27YearsOfDDLJ #SRK #SRKians #Pathaan #Kajol pic.twitter.com/zfygtXaKJW — AlshanKhan (@_alshan_khan) October 20, 2022

The popularity of #DDLJ is once in a CENTURY kind. Every actor desires for such a cult film. Lucky @iamsrk could achieve it. Longest running film in the history of Indian Cinema. Most Popular Indian Film Worldwide. Congratulations @yrf ❤️#27YearsOfDDLJ#SRK ❤ pic.twitter.com/uvsmKFy1vC — Pocket (@Pocket75383896) October 20, 2022