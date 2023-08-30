In Mumbai for INDIA meeting, Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition Front, INDIA in Mumbai. On the occasion of Rakhi, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen paying a visit to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence. A video of Mamata Banerjee arriving at Big B’s residence is going viral on social media.

Mamata Banerjee had accepted actor Amitabh Bachchan’s invitation to tea at his home while she is in Mumbai.

From the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are anticipated to join the third meeting of the Opposition group, INDIA. On August 30, the day of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata arrived in Mumbai.

Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan have a strong friendship with CM Banerjee.

Amitabh had previously attended the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) opening ceremony in 2022. She had then recommended that he be bestowed on the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for his contributions to Indian cinema. She stated, “We would press this demand to honor Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time”.

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, his wife, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan, ran a campaign for Banerjee’s party, Trinamool Congress.

On August 31 and September 1, the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is slated to take place in Mumbai. The third gathering of the Opposition alliance is anticipated to draw 26-27 parties.

In terms of his professional life, Bachchan will next be seen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2024.

He also has ‘Section 84’, the upcoming courtroom drama from director Ribhu Dasgupta. Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee also play major parts in the movie. After the suspense film ‘Te3n’ released in 2015 and the TV mini series ‘Yudh’ from 2014, it is Amitabh’s third collaboration with Ribhu.