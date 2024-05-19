BJP’s Bishnupur candidate corrupt, don’t vote for him: Mamata

The Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee rubbished Soumitra Khan, the BJP candidate for Bishnupur Constituency describing him a ‘pocketmaar (pickpocket) and compared him with nyata (duster cloth) at Bishnupur today.

She said, “How such unscrupulous elements could become neta (leader), a nyata is much better than him. I don’t want to name him!”

Banerjee was addressing a poll rally here this afternoon arranged for campaigning in favour of Sujata Mondal, the Trinamul Congress candidate and former wife of BJP candidate. Earlier, on 7 May, she addressed a rally in Patrasayer for Sujata. Sujata, the former wife of Soumitra has been fielded by the TMC against him this time. Ms Banerjee said, “I’m surprised how Sujata had married such a guy who’s involved with so many women! I’ve several stocks of his photographs, I think, more than Sujata has. Those are such offensive photos, if I give those to Sujata, she’ll leave the election campaign and run out to fight with him. I know she’s a quarrelsome girl in such issues.”

Then, she asked Sujata in public, “Tell me how much money he’s made in five years?” She gave the microphone to Sujata who’s heard describing: “He’s purchased six houses, one at City Centre in Durgapur for Rs 2 crore. Besides, he’s purchased many lands in Bishnupur and Bankura.”

Banerjee commented, “What’s the use of giving vote for such a person who’s corrupt and now talking big after passing through BJP’s washing machine!”

Mamata described how she’d travelled through the troubled times during the LF regime in Bankura villages like Shihor, Chamkaitalla, Kotulpur. She added, “The CPM goons used to unleash a reign of terror in these villages, now the same harmads have become BJP cadres.”

She also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who’s scheduled to address in Bishnupur the other day saying, “He’s a privileged person. He’s using government arrangements, defence aircrafts for his poll campaigning. Hundreds of crores of rupees are spent for his safety and security. We chief ministers are not entitled to avail any government facilities during our campaigning. I left home on 31 March and using this little chopper that’s too hot and seems like a bird’s cage. It’s quite uncomfortable to fly everyday in this parched summer.”

She also brought charges of violation of model code of conduct against Union home minister Amit Shah for his advice to voters for buying shares of companies when the market dipped down substantially. She said, “He can’t suggest this. It’s a clear case of MCC violation.”