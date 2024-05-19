BJP plotting to ignite communal tensions, says CM Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of plotting to ignite communal violence in the state for electoral gains. Speaking at a public gathering at Goghat in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Miss Banerjee said: “For political gains, the BJP has distorted religion, they ignite religious sentiments and emotions to divide people on the basis of religion.

They are well known for igniting communal violence in the society… They have a conspiracy to ignite communal violence during the election and after the election. Suddenly you may find the idols of God and Goddesses missing from the temples.” “I am asking the state administration to keep a special watch on the temples. After their plot in Sandeshkhali, they might create tension over certain temples in the state. Do not allow that,” she said. Miss Banerjee, while praising the Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission and the Saradha Math in Jayrambati, recalling the help they extended to victims of the reign of terror of CPI-M harmads during Left Front rule, said: “I have great regard for them since they have no affinity towards any political parties.

They are impartial and not biased in their social welfare activities, but the BJP is trying to use some of the other maths and ashram to motivate their devotees to vote in favour of BJP. The BJP is distributing money. They should remember that they cannot buy the love and regard of the people for Trinamul Congress and Mamata Banerjee.” She said: “We want Bauri samaj, Bagdhi samaj, Mathua samaj, Raj Bangshi samaj, minorities and all other communities to come together and work together.”

She urged the gathering not to vote in favour of Congress and CPI-M since the division of votes will help the BJP. Miss Banerjee said “I had coined the name INDIA and at the national level we the coalition partners are all working together to resist the autocratic, demonic Narendra Modi government. TMC will play its role in installing the INDIA bloc to power.” “See what Modi is saying now ~ he is no more making tall claims of ‘400 paar’ seats by BJP. He can read the writing on the wall already. BJP will not cross even 200 tally. BJP will bite the dust,” she said.