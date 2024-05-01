Ilaiyaraaja issues copyright notice to ‘Coolie’ makers

Renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja has stirred up legal trouble for the team behind Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The teaser for ‘Coolie’, which was previously known as ‘Thalaivar 171’, generated a buzz upon its recent release, drawing widespread attention from fans. However, amidst the excitement, a copyright dispute has emerged.

Ilaiyaraaja has taken issue with the unauthorized use of his music in the teaser. Specifically, he alleges that they featured a remixed version of his song ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the 1983 film ‘Thanga Magan’ without proper authorization. This accusation has led to a formal copyright notice to the film’s makers, demanding either proper authorization or the removal of his music from the teaser.

This isn’t the first time director Lokesh Kanagaraj has faced such allegations. Previously, his films ‘Vikram’ and ‘Fight Club’ had used copyrighted material without permission. The repeated nature of these incidents has prompted Ilaiyaraaja to take a firm stance, threatening legal action if necessary.

In response to the notice, the team behind ‘Coolie’ finds themselves in a precarious position. With the film’s release looming and production already underway, resolving this copyright dispute swiftly becomes imperative. Ilaiyaraaja’s demand for proper permission highlights the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in the creative industry.

Meanwhile, ‘Coolie’, starring the iconic Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues to generate excitement among fans. With Anirudh Ravichander on board for the music and Kalanithi Maran producing under the banner of Sun Pictures, expectations are high for this multi-lingual release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes remain on the outcome of this dispute. Will ‘Coolie’ manage to navigate these legal hurdles and deliver the cinematic experience fans eagerly await? Only time will tell as the film’s production presses forward amidst these copyright concerns.