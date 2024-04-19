Rajinikanth and Dhanush cast votes in Chennai in Lok Sabha elections

Actors Dhanush and Rajinikanth cast their votes at polling booths in Alwarpet and Stella Maris college, Chennai respectively, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Donning a crisp white shirt paired with black pants, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ star made his way to the heart of central Chennai to fulfill his civic duty.

Today marks the commencement of voting for all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, which kicked off at 7:00 am sharp.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union Territories are also part of this electoral wave, with voting slated to conclude at 6 pm.

Joining Dhanush and Rajinikanth in the democratic procession were other celluloid icons like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, each casting their votes amidst cheers from fans and flashing cameras capturing the momentous occasion.

As the day unfolds, subsequent phases of voting are lined up, with the second phase scheduled for April 26, followed by May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, each covering different constituencies across the nation.

The culmination of this democratic exercise will come on June 4, when the counting of votes will determine the political landscape ahead.

Rajinikanth, the venerable 72-year-old recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, also marked his presence at the polling station, attired in his signature all-white ensemble. His ballot was at Stella Maris College in Chennai during the early hours of Friday, setting the stage for a day of active civic engagement.

PM Modi, recognizing the gravity of these elections, urged citizens across the nation to exercise their franchise in unprecedented numbers, emphasizing the power of every vote in shaping the nation’s destiny.

Reflecting on past victories, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance emerged triumphant in the 2019 general elections, securing 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.