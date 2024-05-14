Rajinikanth wraps up filming for ‘Vettaiyan’ with Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth, the iconic superstar of Indian cinema, has wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan’. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, this movie marks Rajinikanth’s 170th venture and has been a subject of much excitement among fans. Adding to the anticipation, the legendary actor is joined by none other than Bollywood’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, in this cinematic journey.

The announcement of the completion of filming came via a social media post by the production house, Lyca Productions. Sharing a glimpse from the set, the post showcased Rajinikanth sporting his trademark smile alongside his team, signaling the end of his portion of the shoot.

Fans were recently treated to a delightful moment as Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram handle, capturing a candid hug between him and Rajinikanth. Expressing his reverence for the veteran actor, Amitabh highlighted Rajinikanth’s enduring humility despite his towering stature in the industry.

The excitement surrounding ‘Vettaiyan’ escalated further with the earlier release of the title teaser on Rajinikanth’s birthday. With a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, along with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the movie promises a cinematic spectacle.

Rajinikanth’s commitment to his craft was evident as he filmed across diverse locations, from Trivandrum to Tirunelveli and Tuticorin. This dedication reflects his passion for delivering memorable performances to his audience.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s previous appearance in his daughter Aishwarya’s film ‘Lal Salaam’ showcased a different facet of his acting prowess. In this Tamil-language sports drama, he portrayed the character of Moideen Bhai in an extended cameo, tackling themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Vettaiyan’ slated for October, the completion of Rajinikanth’s shooting schedule marks a significant milestone in the journey of this highly anticipated cinematic extravaganza.