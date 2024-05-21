ECI bars Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday banned BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours in the Lok Sabha elections over his derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel’s action against Gangopadhyay, who is also the BJP’s nominee from Tamluk parliamentary seat in West Bengal, comes a day after it received a reply from him in response to the show cause notice to him following a complaint from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that he had passed objectionable remarks against Banerjee during a public meeting held on 15th May in Haldia.

In the complaint, the TMC quoted Gangopadhyay as saying, “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you’re getting your makeup done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.”

Advertisement

In its order, the ECI said, “A reply dated 20th May was received from Abhijit Gangopadhyay in response to the Commission’s notice (17th May). The Commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the reply of Gangopadhyay and has again gone through the statement made and is convinced that he has made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).”

“The Commission finds Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s statement a direct affront on the ‘erosion of status of women in India’. Such a statement that is outrightly condemnable when used in respect of any woman, not to speak of a senior political leader and holder of a constitutional position, who he has targeted. The Commission painfully notes the fact that such abominable words have come from someone of Gangopadhyay’s educational and professional background and hence does not remotely deserve any benefit of doubt,” it said.

The poll panel said he has brought “damage and disrepute” to the state of West Bengal that has a distinguished tradition of respect for women.

“The Commission hereby strongly censures Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his misconduct and debars him from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm of 21st May. The Commission also strictly warns Gangopadhyay to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of MCC,” it said.

The ECI also sent a copy of the order to BJP national president JP Nadda and also advised him to issue an advisory from his party’s side to all candidates and campaigners to make sure not to commit such type of violation which are repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.