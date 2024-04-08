Rajinikanth’s action-packed ‘Vettaiyan’ set for October release

The excitement is brewing as fans eagerly anticipate the release of Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film, ‘Vettaiyan,’ slated to hit theaters worldwide this October. Recently, the production company, Lyca Productions, unveiled a striking new poster on social media, showcasing Rajinikanth in his element, brandishing a gun with his signature style. Dressed in a blue shirt and donning black sunglasses, the superstar exudes charisma, hinting at an action-packed cinematic experience.

Fans flooded the comments section with expressions of anticipation and admiration, echoing their excitement for the film’s release. One enthusiast eagerly exclaimed, “Thalaivaaa…..waiting!” while another expressed, “Wow. Surprise. Superstar #Rajnikanth’s highly anticipated #Vettaiyan locks October 2024 release.” The buzz surrounding the movie is palpable, with enthusiasts eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Rajinikanth’s magic on the big screen once again.

‘Vettaiyan’ marks a significant milestone as Rajinikanth’s 170th film, promising to captivate audiences with its stellar ensemble cast, including luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. With Anirudh Ravichander at the helm as the music composer, the film is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the title teaser release, unveiled earlier by the production company on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday, further fueling anticipation among fans. The movie has been filmed in various picturesque locations, adding to the intrigue surrounding its storyline.

While audiences eagerly await ‘Vettaiyan,’ Rajinikanth’s last appearance in his daughter Aishwarya’s film ‘Lal Salaam’ has left a lasting impression. The Tamil-language sports drama, which delves into themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination, showcased Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role, garnering mixed reviews upon its release.

As the countdown to October begins, fans can hardly contain their excitement, eagerly anticipating Rajinikanth’s triumphant return to the silver screen in ‘Vettaiyan.’