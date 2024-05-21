Logo

Logo

# India

PM should apologize for Patra’s ‘Lord Jagannath- Modi Bhakt’ remark: Congress

Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize to the nation on his party candidate’s behalf for demeaning Lord Jagannath.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 21, 2024 7:58 pm

PM should apologize for Patra’s ‘Lord Jagannath- Modi Bhakt’ remark: Congress

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

A day after BJP national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra’s controversial remark that Lord Jagannath is a “devotee of Modi” triggered countrywide uproar, the Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize to the nation on his party candidate’s behalf for demeaning Lord Jagannath.

“The irresponsible and inexcusable remark of Patra has deeply hurt the followers of Jagannath cult everywhere inside and outside the country. As Patra demeaned the God while naming Modi, the prime minister should tender an apology without further delay,” Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department of All India Congress Committee said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Patra apologized for the remark saying that it was his ‘slip of the tongue.’

Advertisement

He further said that he would offer penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Shimla

Congress neither has a leader nor policy, claims Kangana Ranaut

In a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana Ranaut asserted that the party neither has a leader nor policy. She accused the Congress of engaging solely in politics driven by appeasement and nepotism.