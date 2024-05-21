PM should apologize for Patra’s ‘Lord Jagannath- Modi Bhakt’ remark: Congress

A day after BJP national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra’s controversial remark that Lord Jagannath is a “devotee of Modi” triggered countrywide uproar, the Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize to the nation on his party candidate’s behalf for demeaning Lord Jagannath.

“The irresponsible and inexcusable remark of Patra has deeply hurt the followers of Jagannath cult everywhere inside and outside the country. As Patra demeaned the God while naming Modi, the prime minister should tender an apology without further delay,” Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department of All India Congress Committee said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Patra apologized for the remark saying that it was his ‘slip of the tongue.’

Advertisement

He further said that he would offer penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology.