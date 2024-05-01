Shreya Ghoshal & Sunidhi Chauhan’s selfie sparks frenzy among fans

Renowned Bollywood singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan caused quite a stir among fans as they shared a delightful selfie from inside a plane, sparking a wave of excitement across social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shreya Ghoshal posted the captivating snapshot featuring herself alongside Sunidhi Chauhan, accompanied by a playful caption, “SC SG break the Internet @sunidhichauhan5.” Sunidhi reciprocated the love by expressing, “This flight was super fun!!! Love you,” in response to Shreya’s post.

The moment the selfie hit the internet, fans flooded the comments section with adoration and praise. One enthusiast exclaimed, “My playlist captured in one photograph!” while another gushed, “Incredible talent encapsulated in a single frame! You both are legends and our absolute favorites.” A third fan couldn’t contain their excitement, writing, “Two legendary queens in one frame – what a sight!”

Sunidhi Chauhan, known for her captivating voice and dynamic performances, continues to captivate audiences with her diverse range, from the energetic beats of ‘Dhoom Machale’ to the soul-stirring melodies of ‘Saami Saami.’ Her live performances rival those of global sensations like Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, electrifying crowds wherever she goes.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal stands tall as one of India’s foremost vocalists, celebrated for her impeccable singing prowess. With a repertoire spanning across various Indian and foreign languages, she has garnered numerous accolades, including five National Awards and four Kerala State Film Awards.

The post also attracted attention from fellow industry insiders, with Vishal Dadlani expressing his desire to be on that plane just to eavesdrop on their conversation, and Salim Merchant declaring the duo as his favorite artists. Jonita Gandhi even hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the two in 2024, prompting an outpouring of excitement from fans.

In essence, the selfie not only showcased the camaraderie between two musical powerhouses but also served as a reminder of the profound impact their talent has had on countless admirers worldwide.