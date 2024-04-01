Imtiaz Ali reveals initial doubts over Diljit Dosanjh’s casting as Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali, the acclaimed filmmaker, recently disclosed his initial reservations about casting Diljit Dosanjh as the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in his upcoming biopic drama. The movie, centered around the life and era of Chamkila during the ’80s, has generated significant buzz, particularly with the unconventional pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer-wife Amarjot, respectively.

In a candid interview, Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts on the casting choice, admitting, “I wasn’t sure whether it’s gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc.” However, his skepticism vanished when he finally met the actor. “The moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter,” Ali remarked, expressing his newfound confidence in Dosanjh’s ability to portray Chamkila convincingly.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The biopic delves into the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, who tragically met their demise at a young age. Set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, the film has been backed by notable producers including Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Amar Singh Chamkila, hailed as one of Punjab’s most influential artists and live performers, drew inspiration from the rustic charm of Punjabi village life. His music, characterized by its raw honesty, often touched upon taboo topics such as infidelity, domestic violence, and societal norms.

Despite facing criticism for his bold lyrical content, Chamkila’s supporters saw his music as a reflection of the harsh realities prevalent in Punjabi culture. His songs, tackling themes like extramarital relationships and gender dynamics, sparked controversy while also earning him a dedicated fanbase.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Amar Singh Chamkila,” audiences eagerly await the cinematic portrayal of this iconic figure whose legacy continues to resonate within the Punjabi music industry.