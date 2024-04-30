‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ prequel roars Into theaters December 20

Prepare to be transported back to the savannah as Disney’s much-anticipated prequel, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, gears up to hit theatres on December 20th. The unveiling of the trailer has already set the internet abuzz with excitement.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins, known for his work on ‘Moonlight’, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ delves into the origins of the iconic character, Mufasa. It promises to take viewers on a captivating journey through Mufasa’s early years, shedding light on his bond with his brother Taka, who later becomes the notorious Scar in ‘The Lion King’.

Bringing the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar to life are Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., respectively. While James Earl Jones lent his powerful voice to Mufasa in both the original 1994 film and the 2019 remake, Jeremy Irons initially voiced Scar, succeeded by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the remake.

The trailer offers a breathtaking glimpse into the majestic world of the African savannah, setting the stage for Mufasa’s remarkable story. Alongside Mufasa, familiar voices return, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala. Notably, Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joins the cast as Kiara, the offspring of Simba and Nala.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the 2019 remake received widespread acclaim, and now, Jeff Nathanson returns to pen the script for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

With its theatrical release date set for December 20th, anticipation is high as fans eagerly await to embark on this new adventure into the heart of the Pride Lands. Get ready to witness the legendary tale of courage, family, and destiny unfold like never before on the big screen.