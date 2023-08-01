What we know about Angus Cloud’s parents

Angus Cloud, the actor known for his role as Fezco in the acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria,” passed away tragically on Monday at the age of 25, as confirmed by his family. The cause of his untimely death remains undisclosed, leaving his loved ones and fans in sorrow. Let’s take a moment to remember Angus Cloud’s parents, Conor Hickey and Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin.

While Angus was born and raised in California, his family has roots in Ireland. Both of his parents worked as university professors, and his father, Conor, had a background as a rugby star for the Ashbourne Rugby Club before settling in California with his wife, Lisa, and their three children.

Tragically, Conor Hickey passed away in May 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. The loss deeply affected Angus, and his family shared that he intensely struggled with this bereavement. Angus had a special bond with his father, who was his best friend.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Angus Cloud candidly spoke about a “minor brain damage” he had experienced from a significant fall during his teenage years, which resulted in a visible scar on the right side of his head. His parents were aware of this incident and supported him through his journey.

Angus Cloud’s parents and family, in a statement about his passing, described him as an incredible human being, artist, friend, brother, and son. They emphasized his openness about his battle with mental health and hoped that his passing would serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not suffer in silence. They requested privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

Angus Cloud’s humor, laughter, and love for everyone will be cherished in the memories of those whose lives he touched. His untimely departure is a profound loss for the entertainment industry and a stark reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues with compassion and understanding. May he rest in peace, reunited with his beloved father in a better place.