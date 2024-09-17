Pamela Anderson to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Pamela Anderson is gearing up to be celebrated for her illustrious career at this year’s Zurich Film Festival. The iconic actress will be honored with the prestigious Golden Eye Award on October 4th, according to Variety.

The Zurich Film Festival, a key event in the film world, runs from October 3 to October 13 in the picturesque city of Zurich, Switzerland. During the festival, Anderson will also be showcasing her latest project, Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl.”

In this upcoming drama, Pamela Anderson stars as Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl facing the end of her career in Las Vegas after 30 years. The film explores Shelley’s journey as she grapples with her new reality and works to rebuild her relationship with her daughter. Alongside Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis plays a pivotal role as Annette, a colleague who helps Shelley navigate her personal struggles.

Christian Jungen, the artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival, praised Anderson’s performance, highlighting her deep emotional engagement with the role. “Pamela poured her heart and soul into the character of Shelley,” Jungen remarked. “She brought such authenticity and depth to the role, making us feel every bit of her character’s turmoil and hope. It’s possibly the best performance of her career, and it certainly deserves an Oscar nomination.”

“The Last Showgirl” is a 2024 American drama directed by Gia Coppola and penned by Kate Gersten. The film also features a notable cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

Pamela Anderson’s career spans a diverse range of projects, from her breakout role in “Baywatch” to memorable appearances in “Barb Wire,” “Scary Movie 3,” “Borat,” and “Superhero Movie,” among others. This Golden Eye Award is a testament to her enduring talent and the significant impact she has made on the entertainment industry.