Scarlett Johansson turns director, heads to Cannes 2025 with debut

Scarlett Johansson is trading her superhero suit for a director’s chair — and the film world is watching closely.

The Hollywood A-lister, best known for her role as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’, is set to make her directorial debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. Her film ‘Eleanor the Great’ has been officially selected for the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section — a category known for celebrating bold, unique storytelling and fresh voices in world cinema.

Scarlett Johansson is not alone in stepping into the director’s seat for the first time. Actor Harris Dickinson, known for his roles in ‘The King’s Man’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’, is also making his feature debut with ‘Urchin’, which will join Johansson’s film in the same section.

The announcement was made Thursday morning in Paris by Cannes’ top brass — delegate general Thierry Fremaux and president Iris Knobloch — during a press conference that hinted at a dynamic and diverse 78th edition of the festival, running from May 13 to May 24.

So, what’s Scarlett’s first directorial venture all about? ‘Eleanor the Great’ centers on a 90-year-old Florida woman who strikes up a surprising and heartfelt friendship with a 19-year-old student in bustling New York City. The film stars Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb in the titular role, with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman also in the cast. It promises a warm, generational story packed with emotional depth — a far cry from Johansson’s high-octane Marvel days.

Meanwhile, Dickinson’s ‘Urchin’ dives into the gritty streets of London through the eyes of a drifter, played by Frank Dillane. With a raw, urban aesthetic and emotional undercurrents, it’s set to be a different kind of storytelling from the actor-turned-director.

While these two are making headlines as first-time directors, Cannes 2025 is shaping up to be a star-studded affair across the board. Big names like Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Kelly Reichardt are also in the festival lineup.

This year saw a record-breaking 2,909 films submitted for Cannes consideration.