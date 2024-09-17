Batman becomes 1st superhero with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Batman is about to make history as the first superhero to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. This historic event is set to take place on September 26 at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, right in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum.

The ceremony will be a star-studded affair, with Michael Empric, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, present to officially record this groundbreaking achievement.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, expressed her excitement about the honor, stating, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to celebrate our first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans worldwide will be delighted to see Batman’s star placed alongside those of the Batman TV series’ Adam West and Batman’s co-creator Bob Kane.”

The event will also feature prominent figures from DC Comics, including Jim Lee, the company’s president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, senior vice president and general manager. Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the ceremony.

Batman, a creation of Bob Kane and Bill Finger, first graced the pages of Detective Comics #27 in 1939. The character’s influence expanded significantly with the debut of the Batman TV series in January 1966, featuring Adam West as the Caped Crusader and Burt Ward as Robin. The series, known for its catchy theme song by Neal Hefti, won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Theme and became a pop culture phenomenon.

Over the decades, Batman has inspired numerous filmmakers, from Christopher Nolan to Zack Snyder, and has made a significant impact both in live-action and animated films. The Batman film franchise has achieved remarkable success, amassing over $6.8 billion globally, positioning it as the 10th highest-grossing film franchise of all time.