Priyanka Chopra reunites with Zac Efron for new comedy film

Priyanka Chopra is back in the comedy game — and this time, she’s reuniting with her ‘Baywatch’ co-star Zac Efron for a wild new ride.

The duo is joining forces once again, this time for a comedy film helmed by ‘Neighbors’ director Nicholas Stoller. While the project is still untitled, it’s already got Hollywood buzzing — and the cast lineup looks like a recipe for laughs.

Chopra confirmed her role by sharing a snapshot of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ announcement on her Instagram Story, giving fans a sneak peek into her next big project.

Efron, known for his smooth transition from teen heartthrob to versatile actor, takes on a bold new role — a young convict who shakes things up in the most unexpected way.

Here’s the twist: the story revolves around Efron’s character, a recently released prisoner who barges into a reality TV courtroom and takes it hostage. Why? Because he believes the judge (played by none other than Will Ferrell) made a decision that completely wrecked his life.

The film was originally titled ‘Judgment Day’, and while much of the plot is still under wraps, it promises to deliver chaos, comedy, and courtroom drama — all unscripted.

Joining Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron on screen are a star-studded ensemble: Regina Hall, Billy Eichner, and Jimmy Tatro. The film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, which has previously collaborated with Stoller on ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ — a recent comedy featuring Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Also hopping on board is actor Michael Peña, known for his roles in ‘Cesar Chavez’ and ‘Ant-Man’. Peña’s comedic timing is spot-on, and fans are eager to see how he fits into the mischief of this high-energy storyline.

This project adds to an already packed schedule for Priyanka. She’s working on ‘The Bluff’, an action-packed Amazon MGM film directed by Frank E. Flowers, and ‘Heads of State’, where she stars alongside action powerhouse John Cena. That’s a lot of adrenaline and laughs coming our way.