Nicky Katt, star of ‘Boston Public’ and ‘Sin City’, dies

Nicky Katt, the actor best remembered as the sharp-tongued and unpredictable teacher Harry Senate from the hit drama ‘Boston Public’, has passed away at the age of 54.

News of his death was confirmed by close friends and longtime entertainment attorney John Sloss, as reported by ‘Variety’. While the cause of death hasn’t been made public, the loss is being felt deeply across the film and TV community.

Nicky Katt wasn’t a household name in the traditional sense—but he was one of those familiar faces you couldn’t miss. With a knack for playing edgy, intense characters—often on the wrong side of the law—he carved out a niche in Hollywood as a reliable scene-stealer. His filmography is a parade of cult classics and fan-favorite roles.

You might’ve first caught him in ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993), Richard Linklater’s love letter to the 1970s, where he delivered a memorably aggressive performance. Then came roles in stylish thrillers like ‘The Limey’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Insomnia’, where he played Fred Duggar opposite Al Pacino. He slipped into darker shades again as Stuka in ‘Sin City’, and showed off his brutal charisma in ‘The Way of the Gun’, where he played a bodyguard caught in a bloody shootout.

But his most iconic role remains Harry Senate—a bold, gun-toting high school teacher with unconventional methods—in ‘Boston Public’. Katt brought both swagger and soul to the character, earning praise for making what could’ve been a gimmick into something real, raw, and compelling.

The show, created by David E. Kelley, was a major success in the early 2000s and gave Katt one of his few chances to headline a series.

Born in South Dakota, Katt started in showbiz early. He began acting as a child, landing small parts in films like ‘Gremlins’ and ‘The ‘Burbs’ before growing into more mature roles. Over the years, he made appearances on a wide range of TV shows, from ‘Law & Order’ to ‘Quincy M.E.’, and even lent his voice to the video game world. Gamers will remember him as Atton Rand in ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords’, a fan-favorite character known for his dry wit and complex backstory.

Though his work never quite put him in the spotlight reserved for Hollywood’s leading men, Katt had that rare quality: he made every role count. Whether he was playing a slick con artist in ‘Boiler Room’, an offbeat villain, or even Adolf Hitler in Steven Soderbergh’s experimental ‘Full Frontal’, Katt gave his characters an edge that made them linger in your memory.

His final screen appearance came in 2018 in the TV series ‘Casual’, capping off a career that spanned over four decades. For fans of gritty drama, stylized action, and unconventional anti-heroes, Katt’s filmography remains a treasure trove.