‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest biopic of all time

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ – and even ‘Adipurush’
India’s lunar blockbuster, Chandrayaan-3, which cost the nation Rs 615 crore, is cheaper than the dud film, ‘Adipurush’ (budget: Rs…
Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing the 2018 musical drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” directed by Bryan Singer.
In a cinematic showdown with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” generated enormous excitement and secured its place as the third highest-grossing film of 2023. Notably, it also earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing World War II movie ever made.
Comparing the financial success of the two biopics, “Bohemian Rhapsody” garnered $910.8 million with an estimated budget of $55 million, while “Oppenheimer,” produced with a budget of $100 million, raked in an impressive $912.7 million.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” recounted the life of Queen’s legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury, with Rami Malek delivering an iconic performance. The film not only achieved commercial triumph but also enjoyed a fruitful award season, clinching four Academy Awards in 2019.
In contrast, “Oppenheimer” delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role as the director of the Manhattan Project, headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The Manhattan Project operated as a clandestine research initiative with the mission of developing and deploying the world’s first weapon of mass destruction, ultimately aimed at bringing an end to World War II.
Prior to the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the most lucrative biopic was “American Sniper,” centered on the life of US Army marksman Chris Kyle, which amassed $547 million in box office revenue upon its 2014 release. Other notable biopic successes include “The King’s Speech,” a royal drama ($484 million), “The Greatest Showman,” a musical about Phineas T. Barnum ($435 million), and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a comedy revolving around stock-market crime ($406 million).
“Oppenheimer’s” remarkable achievement underscores the enduring appeal of biographical storytelling in cinema and its ability to captivate audiences with real-life narratives and exceptional performances.
