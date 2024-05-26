Cyclone Remal impact: Airport operations shut for 21hrs

The NSCBI Airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from noon today as a measure of caution in view of high winds and heavy rain as cyclone Remal is predicted to make landfall on the Bengal-Bangladesh coast around midnight today.

Around 394 flights, 54 of them international, were cancelled from this noon. Around 63,000 passengers were affected. However, sources said that airlines will refund them. Airport authorities said that most of the flights flew out before noon but the parked planes will be anchored. According to the weather department, a deep depression has formed in the east-central Bay of Bengal. It is gaining strength and moving northwards towards the land.

The weather department reports that this deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone, at which point it will be named Remal. According to Somnath Dutta, deputy director of the Alipore Meteorological Department, Remal may make landfall on Sunday night with wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 kilometers per hour, temporarily increasing to 135 kilometers per hour. It is expected to hit between Sagar Island in India and Khepupara in Bangladesh. Due to the impact the cyclone, rain is forecast in almost all districts of south Bengal.

A red alert has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on Sunday. Very heavy rainfall is expected in these six districts, with more than 20 centimeters of rain possible. In the two 24 Parganas, wind speeds may reach 110 to 120 kilometers per hour, temporarily increasing to 130 kilometers per hour.

In Kolkata and the remaining four districts, wind speeds may reach 70 to 80 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour. An orange alert has been issued for West Midnapore, East Burdwan, and Nadia, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, along with wind speeds of 34 to 45 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the remaining southern districts with a yellow alert issued by the weather department. In this situation, Kolkata airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations. Even overflights, planes that fly between east and west over Kolkata airspace are being deviating by up to 240km to avoid strong swirling winds that could rock aircrafts. The ATC at Kolkata airport will guide planes flying over the city. Contingency measures have been drawn up with alternative routes for flights.