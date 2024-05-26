Gujarat HC takes suo-motu cognizance of Rajkot game zone fire incident that killed 27

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo-motu cognizance of the tragic fire tragedy at TRG Game Zone in Rajkot which claimed 27 lives.

The High Court will hear the matter on Monday, May 27 and is expected to pass an order on the state’s game zones even as authorities inspected several of them after the Saturday’s incident.

As many as 27 people, including children, were killed after a massive fire raged through the game zone last evening.

Following the incident, the Gujarat government ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and submit its report within three days.

Earlier today, the five-member SIT team reached Rajkot to investigate the fire tragedy. The SIT team also held a meeting with local administration and visited the spot.

According to the police, the bodies of 27 people who were killed in the incident have been sent to a local hospital. The bodies are said to be charred beyond recognition and DNA tests will be done to identify the deceased.

“The bodies are charred beyond recognition, and we have completed the process of collecting the DNA samples of the bodies and the relatives who have claimed them, so that the identity of the deceased can be established,” said Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Vinayak Patel.

Three people, who were injured in the incident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

“The death toll is not likely to rise any further,” ACP Patel added.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders have expressed their grief over the incident.

PM Modi also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to ensure the relief efforts. CM Patel has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

Meanwhile, all the gaming zones in Vadodara have been ordered to shut until further orders.