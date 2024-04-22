Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor at Irish Film and TV Awards

Cillian Murphy continues to shine in the spotlight, adding yet another accolade to his impressive collection for his remarkable performance in ‘Oppenheimer’. Following his triumphs at the BAFTA and Oscars earlier this year, Murphy clinched the Best Actor award at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards, as reported by Variety.

Graciously accepting his award at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, Murphy humbly expressed his gratitude, remarking, “God, I’m still so brutal at this…But being in this room is so special — being at home, with people that I love and admire amongst my fellow nominees and some of my favorite people…It feels lovely being home with so many friends and colleagues.”

The ceremony, hosted by Baz Ashmawy, was a celebration of excellence in Irish cinema and television, honoring both established talents and emerging stars.

In ‘Oppenheimer’, directed by Christopher Nolan, Murphy portrayed the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb.

Looking ahead, Murphy is ready to reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ film. Creator Steven Knight confirmed Murphy’s return during an interview with Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama ‘The Town’, adding that filming is scheduled to begin in September in Digbeth.

Originally airing on BBC Two and later gaining immense popularity on Netflix, ‘Peaky Blinders’ concluded its acclaimed run in April 2022.

In addition to his role in ‘Peaky Blinders’, Murphy will star in and produce ‘Blood Runs Coal’, an adaptation of the non-fiction book of the same name. Universal acquired the rights to the book, which delves into the gripping tale of the Yablonski Murders and the struggle for control within the United Mine Workers of America.

With each new project, Cillian Murphy continues to captivate audiences with his extraordinary talent, cementing his status as one of the most versatile and compelling actors of his generation.