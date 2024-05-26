Nation poised to spread its wings for a new flight on 4th of June: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the SP-Congress people want to change Babasaheb’s Constitution to please their vote bank. “The people of Purvanchal will not tolerate this conspiracy at all,” he asserted.

Addressing an election meeting in the Rudrapur area of Deoria on Sunday, Modi appealed to the people to cast their vote in favour of BJP candidates for the Deoria and Bansgaon Lok Sabha seats, Shashank Mani Tripathi and Kamlesh Paswan, respectively.

The PM said, “Your enthusiasm indicates that the Modi government will surpass the 400-mark once again. India’s destiny is going to be decided on the 4th of June as the nation prepares to spread its wings for a new flight.”

He said that after the sixth phase of voting, the INDI alliance has experienced sixers delivered by the NDA. In the seventh phase of polls, the INDI people will suffer a major setback in Purvanchal. In is well-known that those targeted by Purvanchal are wiped out.

The Prime Minister said that the day is not far when BrahMos missiles will also be made in UP. BrahMos missile has a formidable reputation of instilling fears far and wide. There has been a huge demand for BrahMos missiles in many parts of the world but the Congress tried to hinder its export as well.

He said that certain forces in the country develop stomach ache due to India’s progress. “These people within the INDI alliance have their own dreams regarding the 4th of June… The SP-Congress combine is appealing for vote jihad. Their agenda is not the development of the country. They want to take India several decades back,” he claimed.

PM Modi said that the jungle raj of Samajwadi Party gave a harrowing time to sisters and daughters who feared going out of their houses, while mafias had the guts to construct palaces even on government lands.” However, the situation changed after Yogi Adityanath assumed power. Our Yogi ji is an expert in cooling down the heat of the mafia in his own special way,” he said.