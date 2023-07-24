Why Oppenheimer is doing better than Barbie in India? Many 14 to 22 year old boys lined up for Oppenheimer tickets

In India, a curious phenomenon is unfolding as the clash of the titans, Barbie vs Oppenheimer, captivates audiences. With their strikingly different genres, the showdown at the box office has intrigued moviegoers. Many of them are 14 to 22 year old young boys who line up for tickets to watch Oppenheimer.

Barbie, a self-aware satire delicately painted in pink and helmed by Greta Gerwig, narrates the adventures of Mattel’s iconic characters, Barbie and Ken, as they venture from their Dream House into the real world. On the other hand, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated biographical thriller, delves into the life of a theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in shaping the world through the creation of nuclear weapons.

While Barbie seems to have secured a resounding victory in Western markets, projected to rake in an impressive $110 million in the US alone, Oppenheimer’s estimated opening of $50 million puts it in second place, as reported by The Guardian.

However, in India, the situation is quite different. Both films have chosen to focus their release in larger cities where the battle for audience attention intensifies. Christopher Nolan, a filmmaker who has previously delivered cinematic marvels like Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight Rises, enjoys a dedicated fan base in the country.

Sociologists suggest that Oppenheimer’s success over Barbie in India may be linked to the prevalent sexist attitudes among Indian men, which may lead them to favor the themes of the former over the pro-women ideas represented by Barbie. Consequently, a higher number of male audiences are observed attending Oppenheimer screenings. In addition to that, the limited accessibility of theaters for young Indian women has contributed to a decline in ticket sales for Barbie.

In fact, the buzz surrounding Oppenheimer has driven people from all corners to flock to IMAX screens in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai. BookMyShow, the popular ticketing platform, has seen a remarkable surge in advance bookings, with a staggering 42 percent of tickets snapped up for immersive formats, particularly the IMAX experience.

The ‘fear of missing out’ has been a key driving force behind the unprecedented demand for advance tickets in India. According to cinegoers, this surge in anticipation is a first for the Indian market, signaling the immense appeal of Oppenheimer to movie enthusiasts.

So, while Barbie may reign supreme in Western territories, Oppenheimer’s gripping narrative and the allure of the IMAX format have turned the tables in India, making it a formidable contender in this cinematic face-off. As the battle for box office glory rages on, it’s clear that each film has found its unique audience, creating a spectacle worth witnessing in the world of cinema.