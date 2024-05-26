Delhi hospital fire tragedy heart-rending, thoughts with bereaved families: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his sorrow over the heart-rending fire tragedy at a Delhi child-care hospital which claimed the lives of seven babies.

In a social media post on his official ‘X’ account, Modi said, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”

The tragic incident took place on Saturday night at around 11.32 PM when the hospital located in the national capital’s Vivek Vihar caught fire.

More a than a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame that quickly spread to a residential building adjoining the hospital.

Rescue officials had evacuated 12 newborns from the first floor of the hospital that caught fire.

However, seven of them died during the course of treatment, while five others were hospitalised.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police have registered a case against the owner of the hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that whoever was responsible for the negligence will not be spared even as authorities investigate the incident.

“This incident of fire in a children’s hospital is heart-rending. We all stand with those who have lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are providing treatment to the injured. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Health Minister Sourabh Bharadwaj said that he has sought an update on the current situation from the Health Secretary and vowed strictest punishment for those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

“Very unfortunate incident reported. I have asked the Secretary(Health) to update about the current situation. Culprits will not be spared. Strictest punishment will be ensured for those found negligent or involved in any wrong doing,” he said.