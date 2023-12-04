Nicky Hilton reveals motherhood’s impact on bond with sister Paris

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the 40-year-old entrepreneur and mother of three, recently revealed that motherhood has brought about a significant transformation in her relationship with her sister, Paris Hilton. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at the Flamingo Estate x Mytheresa Holiday House party, Nicky disclosed that the dynamics between the two sisters have evolved since they both embraced motherhood.

Traditionally, the Hilton sisters would be immersed in discussions about glamorous New Year’s Eve plans, contemplating trips to Las Vegas and the like. However, this year, the conversation has taken a different turn. Nicky shared her excitement about a potential trip, not for partying in Vegas, but one that involves all their children. The sisters are now considering a family-oriented New Year’s getaway, signifying a shift from their previous festivities.

Nicky, married to James Rothschild, is the proud mother of three children—daughters Lily-Grace Victoria (6) and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn (5), and a son whose name remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton, 42, who recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named London, and has a 10-month-old son named Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, is navigating the realms of motherhood herself.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in March, Nicky Hilton delved into the challenges of balancing her role as a fashion designer and a mother. She expressed the perpetual struggle but emphasized the importance of setting the right example for her children. The fashion-forward mom mentioned relishing the moments where she could curate outfits for her kids, highlighting the delicate balancing act required to manage both her thriving fashion design business and her family life.

As both sisters embark on the journey of motherhood, the focus shifts from glitzy celebrations to family-centric experiences. The prospect of a New Year’s trip with all the children underscores the evolving nature of their bond, symbolizing a shared commitment to creating meaningful and wholesome memories for their growing families.