Paris Hilton Claims She and Britney Spears Invented the Selfie

Paris Hilton recently threw it back to the early 2000s, claiming that she and Britney Spears were the true pioneers of the selfie. The hotel heiress shared a series of throwback photos on X, showcasing what she believes to be the birth of the iconic selfie, taken 17 years ago in 2006.

In the snapshots, Hilton and Spears are in close proximity, flashing smiles and playful pouts for the camera. Hilton, now 42, invited her followers on X to join in the celebration, encouraging them to tag her in their most epic selfies to honor what she considers the most iconic invention of their time.

This wasn’t the first time Hilton made such a declaration. She revisited the topic the following day on X, posing a question to her fans about how they have utilized her alleged invention since the 2000s. “In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!” she playfully inquired.

The “Paris in Love” star had previously expounded on her claim back in 2017 during an interview with W Magazine. Hilton boldly asserted, “If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it.” She even reminisced about having a childhood selfie taken with a disposable camera, indicating that the selfie trend might have roots dating back to her early years.

Fans on X had varying reactions to Hilton’s self-proclaimed title as the selfie trailblazer. Some expressed amusement, while others questioned the validity of her assertion. Regardless, Hilton’s confidence in her role as a selfie trendsetter remains unwavering.

Beyond the selfie saga, Paris Hilton has been vocal about her enduring friendship with Britney Spears. In 2020, during a challenging time when Spears was under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, Hilton spoke fondly of the pop star. Describing Spears as “so sweet,” Hilton emphasized the strength of their long-standing bond.

As Hilton’s throwback photos resurface, sparking conversations about the origins of the selfie, it’s evident that she holds a firm belief in her contribution to this cultural phenomenon. Whether or not one agrees with her assertion, there’s no denying the impact both Hilton and Spears had on shaping the entertainment landscape of the early 2000s.