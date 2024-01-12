Michael Jackson biopic set for April 18, 2025 release

Get ready for a cinematic journey through the life of the King of Pop, as Lionsgate announces the release date for the much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled “Michael.” Set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, this upcoming film promises an intimate and authentic portrayal of the iconic yet enigmatic figure, Michael Jackson.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for his work on “Training Day,” the biopic is poised to bring audiences a captivating narrative that delves into the multifaceted nature of the legendary artist. From his personal struggles and human side to his unparalleled creative genius, the film aims to present a comprehensive view of the man behind the music, exploring both triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale.

Taking the lead in this cinematic venture is Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson and son of his older brother Jermaine Jackson. Fuqua expressed his astonishment at Jaafar’s resemblance to the King of Pop, praising his ability to emulate Michael’s voice, dance moves, and singing prowess. The film’s screenplay is crafted by John Logan, renowned for his work on “Gladiator.”

Advertisement

The production of “Michael” is scheduled to kick off on January 22, marking the beginning of a meticulous process to recreate the life and times of one of the most influential and trailblazing artists in the world.

Graham King, a distinguished producer, is set to helm the project alongside John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of Jackson’s estate. Together, they aim to provide audiences with an unprecedented inside look into the captivating journey of a musical genius.

While the biographical film is expected to cover all facets of Michael Jackson’s life, including his undeniable impact on the music industry, it remains uncertain whether it will delve into the controversies that surrounded him. Notably, the film’s narrative timeline spans the child sexual abuse allegations that emerged towards the end of Jackson’s life and continued posthumously.

Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, faced legal challenges in 2003 when he was arrested on charges of child molestation. However, he was acquitted of these charges in 2005. The film’s approach to addressing these controversies and the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which revisited the allegations, remains a point of curiosity for fans and critics alike.

As “Michael” gears up for production, audiences can anticipate a visually stunning and emotionally charged exploration of the man who forever changed the landscape of popular music.