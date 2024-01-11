Keanu Reeves and China Miéville co-author ‘The book of elsewhere’

Renowned Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is venturing into uncharted literary territory, revealing his upcoming collaboration with celebrated “weird fiction” author China Miéville. The unexpected partnership was unveiled during a prerecorded segment on “Good Morning America,” where Reeves announced the forthcoming release of their joint novel, “The Book of Elsewhere,” slated to hit bookshelves in the summer.

The novel promises to transport readers into the intricacies of the universe introduced in the BRZRKR comic series, a project co-created by Reeves alongside writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. In this new literary endeavor, Reeves and Miéville will delve into the enigmatic narrative, following the journey of an immortal warrior navigating the corridors of time in pursuit of unraveling the mysteries behind the curse of eternal life.

During his appearance on “GMA,” Reeves expressed his enthusiasm for the collaborative effort with Miéville, emphasizing his deep love for the BRZRKR world and the desire to explore it more expansively through the medium of a novel. He shared, “I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel. If you read it, I hope you love it.”

In a statement provided to Deadline, the actor, known for iconic roles in “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” described working with Miéville as “extraordinary.” He praised the English author, renowned for his contributions to the “new weird” literary movement, as one of his personal favorites. Miéville’s literary prowess has been evident in previous works such as the New York Times bestsellers “The City & the City” and “Embassytown.”

While “The Book of Elsewhere” marks Keanu Reeves’ debut as a novelist, it is not his first foray into the world of publishing. Previously, he collaborated with his current girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, on two art books, released in 2011 and 2014. The couple, who publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2019, began their artistic collaboration in 2009.

Scheduled for release on July 23, “The Book of Elsewhere” is a publication of Random House imprint Del Rey. With Reeves and Miéville at the helm, readers can anticipate a captivating exploration of the supernatural and the eternal, promising a novel that transcends the boundaries of conventional storytelling.