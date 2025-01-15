FBI knocks on Ben Affleck’s door; a heated exchange follows

Recently, FBI agents visited Ben Affleck’s home amidst the blazing LA wildfires. Following this, the actor once again came on their radar after he seemingly confronted them. Daily Mail has obtained a video in which the ‘Batman’ actor is sitting in a car and having a heated exchange with the agents outside his Brentwood residence. Meanwhile, as per reports, the actor is not in legal trouble.

On Tuesday, Ben Affleck drove his BMW out of his property. Appearing visibly frustrated, he eventually stopped in front of the officers. As per reports, he was possibly raising concerns about private security guards in the neighbourhood. The conversation comes after the FBI and sheriff’s deputies visited Ben Affleck’s home over the weekend.

Ben Affleck was spotted having an intense conversation with law enforcement officers just two days after his home received a surprise visit from the FBI. Advertisement FBI agents and deputies from the LA County Sheriff’s Department were spotted arriving at Affleck’s home on Sunday. The… pic.twitter.com/fzcWTP7UNC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 15, 2025



Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the actor was home when the visit took place. Photographs show several FBI agents, recognized by the agency’s acronym on the back of their shirts and bulletproof vests outside Affleck’s home. Additionally, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers were also spotted with them on Sunday, January 12.

As per Parade, the police officers waited for several minutes outside his Brentwood residence before departing. There is still no clarity about the reason behind the visit. Moreover, they also seemingly used the call box near the actor’s gate, but it never opened. The agents then approached the gate, likely to make a call over it, but that also failed.

Meanwhile, an FBI spokesperson also talked with the publication. The spokesperson stated that members of the FBI’s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire related to unauthorized drone activity. Resultantly, people might spot agents all over the place, including different homes.

According to TMZ, the ‘Gone Girl’ actor is not in trouble because the agents were only there to look into a drone and firefighting aircraft collision. The news outlet reports that the “Super Scooper” plane was helping to extinguish the wildfires raging across Los Angeles. The fires have destroyed thousands of homes and claimed 24 lives so far.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Affleck drove to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house last week amid the ongoing fires in California. However, it remains unclear whether he was following orders to leave or if he was simply checking in on his family.

As of midnight local time on Monday, authorities reported that more than 14,000 acres were destroyed in the nearby Eaton Fire. Additionally, more than 23,000 acres burned in the Palisades Fire. As per reports, firefighters were still fighting the fires and strong winds.