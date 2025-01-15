Neil Gaiman denies allegations of sexual assault; JK Rowling calls out the literary community

Author Neil Gaiman is facing a flurry of sexual assault allegations. Eight women accuse him in a New York Magazine article titled “There is No Safe Word.” The women recount horrific experiences with the author accusing him of assault, coercion and abuse. One of them is Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as a nanny for Gaiman and his ex-wife, Amanda Palmer. She accused him of raping her in the presence of his son. Following the revelations, Gaiman has issued a statement denying the allegations.

The accusations first came to light in July. Tortoise Media broke the news that Gaiman was facing accusations of sexual assault by two women and released a six-part podcast, “Master.” They covered the experiences of five women where most of the women kept their identities hidden. Now, the broader issue has come to light to some extent following the New York Magazine article. In the piece, reporter Lila Shapiro spoke to eight women who had similar encounters with Gaiman, four of which also participated in Tortoise’s podcast.

In the statement published on his website on Tuesday, Gaiman stated that he previously refrained from speaking publicly about the allegations. This was “out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories.” Moreover, it was “out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation.” However, he adds, “I’ve now reached the point where I feel that I should say something.”

The ‘Sandman’ author acknowledges that “there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t” in the New York Magazine article. However, he denied committing sexual assault. Gaiman wrote, “I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.” As he denies the women’s claims of assault, he states that he spent months reflecting on his emotional conduct. “I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been.”

Neil Gaiman penned, “At the same time, as I reflect on my past – and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don’t accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone.” He iterated that some of the “horrible” allegations “simply never happened.” Meanwhile, other accusations “have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality.”

The note further reads, “I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth.” Further, he added, “I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Meanwhile, after the allegations came to light, author JK Rowling has also weighed in on the case. She calls out the literary community’s silence over the allegations. She also drew parallels with Harvey Weinstein’s case. Taking to X, she penned, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet – as with Weinstein – tell remarkably similar stories.”

