Justin Baldoni asks Marvel and Disney to preserve documents about ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’s Nicepool

Justin Baldoni has taken an unanticipated move in his legal feud with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively. Their legal clash following Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment has been making headlines for a while. Now, Baldoni has dragged Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds deeper into the case. Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman has sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger and director Tim Miller. The notice asks them to preserve all documents related to the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ character Nicepool and data connected to Baldoni.

For the unversed, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and fat-shaming. Moreover, she accuses him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her after she called out his behaviour on sets. Following this, WME dropped Baldoni as a client and his former publicist also sued him. In his move, the actor sued the New York Times over its article that detailed Lively’s allegations against Baldoni. Now, he is going after Ryan Reynolds and the blockbuster 2024 film ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ Led by Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively also made a cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool.

Justin Baldoni is particularly going after the character Nicepool, an oafish alternate version of the hero Deadpool. In the film, Nicepool and Deadpool have a particularly intriguing scene. Nicepool enquires, ‘Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?!’ He also compliments Ladypool for “snapping back” into shape after giving birth. Subsequently, Deadpool points out Nicepool’s misogyny in the scene. To this, he says: “It’s okay, I identify as a feminist.” During the promotions of ‘It Ends With Us,’ Baldoni proclaimed himself to be a feminist. Meanwhile, Reynolds a writer, producer and actor of the hit title never addressed if there’s a connection between Nicepool and Justin Baldoni.

Coming to Freedman’s notice to Marvel and Disney, they ask the banners to preserve:

A. Any and all documents relating to the development of the “Nicepool” character in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Including without limitation all documents and communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring “Nicepool”

B. Any and all documents relating to or reflecting any deliberate attempt to link the character of “Nicepool” to Justin Baldoni

C. Any and all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of “Nicepool”

Amid this spree of demands, Baldoni’s attorney also seeks material on Ryan Reynolds. They have demanded “all documents and communications relating to complaints of sexual or other harassment asserted against Ryan Reynolds by any person.” The demand comes as a surprise, as Reynolds has never been accused of these.

