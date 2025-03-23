Jennifer Lopez moves on—Done with Ben Affleck, ready for love!

Looks like Jennifer Lopez isn’t wasting any time! Just two months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, the 54-year-old superstar is reportedly “ready” to jump back into the dating pool—and this time, she might be switching things up.

According to ‘Page Six’, Lopez is feeling open to love again and is actively considering her next romantic chapter.

“Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and she hasn’t given up on finding love,” a source spilled. Her friends are apparently all for it, encouraging her to meet new people and embrace this fresh start.

But here’s the twist—she may be looking beyond Hollywood this time. While J.Lo has had high-profile relationships with A-list stars like Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony, insiders say she’s now open to dating someone outside the public eye.

“She’s not limiting herself to any particular type,” the source revealed, suggesting she might trade the glitz and glam of celebrity romances for something a little more grounded.

Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance had fans swooning when they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a grander celebration in Georgia a month later. But the fairy tale didn’t last—J.Lo filed for divorce exactly two years after their Georgia ceremony, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing April 26, 2024, as their official separation date.

While Lopez is focusing on moving forward, Affleck has been spending more time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. However, despite recent headlines speculating about a rekindling of their romance, sources claim neither Lopez nor Garner has interest in going down that road again.

“I would say they’re both relieved to be done with him,” an insider revealed. “Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently.”

Interestingly, Lopez and Garner have reportedly become friends over the years, bonding over co-parenting their kids. “I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other,” the source added.