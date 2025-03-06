Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Garner back — But has she closed the door for good?

Ben Affleck still holds a soft spot for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and wouldn’t mind rekindling their romance—if the timing ever aligned. According to media reports, the ‘Justice League’ star “would love another chance” with Garner but acknowledges that it’s not realistic at this point in their lives.

“Ben just finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, and he’s busy focusing on his career and this new chapter of his life,” a source shared. “He respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never want to interfere.”

While Ben Affleck might be open to revisiting their past, Jennifer Garner doesn’t share the same sentiment. “She’s happy with John and isn’t looking back,” another media report says. “She and Ben have a great co-parenting relationship, and that’s where her focus is right now.”

Garner and Miller, a businessman, have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2018, but things seem steady between them at the moment. Affleck and Garner, both 52, were married for a decade before their divorce in 2015. Despite their romantic history, they have maintained a strong bond as co-parents to their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, who just turned 13.

The former couple was recently seen sharing laughs as they celebrated their youngest son’s birthday at a paintball park in Los Angeles. Their friendly dynamic hasn’t gone unnoticed, with some insiders noting to the media that they’ve grown closer, particularly following Affleck’s split from Lopez and the recent wildfires in California.

“They’ve been leaning on each other more than ever lately,” a source revealed in January. “Their relationship has never been stronger since their divorce.”

However, not everyone is happy about their deepening friendship. Miller, 47, is reportedly feeling like an outsider in Garner’s life as she and Affleck spend more time together.

“Ben and Jen’s bond is incredibly close, and that’s starting to get to John,” sources told media. “When Ben spends holidays with them—Christmas, Thanksgiving—John sometimes feels like a third wheel.”

Despite the speculation, Garner remains focused on her family and her current relationship.