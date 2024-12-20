Anne Hathaway’s Bungalow visit moves Vikas Khanna to tears over late sister’s love

Anne Hathaway recently visited renowned chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, in New York, and the meeting brought back deeply emotional memories for the chef.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, Khanna revealed how the actress’ iconic role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ had a special place in his life, particularly during his sister Radhika’s battle with Lupus.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

Vikas Khanna explained that during Radhika’s illness, he and his sister would watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Sex and the City’ repeatedly, with Radhika being a huge fan of Anne Hathaway.

“She knew every line by heart,” Khanna recalled, adding that the films became a comfort for his sister during her difficult days.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s fans slam Nick Jonas over Elon Musk tweet

Tragically, Radhika passed away in February 2022 after a long fight with multiple organ failure. Khanna shared that he had to delete all the movie files from his computer after her passing, as they were too painful to keep.

However, when Anne Hathaway visited Bungalow, it felt like a bittersweet reunion. Khanna was moved as memories of his sister flooded back. He even edited a photo to include a picture of Radhika alongside Anne, as a way to honor her love for the actress. “Thank you Anne for taking away her pain,” he wrote, reflecting on the joy the film had brought his sister in her final days.

Bungalow, which opened in March 2024, has quickly become a popular spot in New York’s vibrant culinary scene. Khanna, whose journey from Amritsar to becoming a world-renowned chef is inspiring, has cooked for dignitaries like Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The restaurant has also attracted other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, who recently visited and praised Khanna for offering a taste of home.