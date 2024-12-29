Vikas Khanna shuts down hopes of opening a restaurant in India

For over four decades, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna has been a beacon of Indian culinary excellence. From humble beginnings in Amritsar to hosting U.S. presidents and celebrities, Khanna’s journey has seen perseverance, passion, and a deep love for his roots.

Born and raised in the vibrant streets of Amritsar, Khanna’s culinary journey began at the age of 17 when he started a small catering business. His early days were fraught with challenges, but his determination never wavered.

Advertisement

Inspired by his grandmother’s recipes, he combined traditional Indian flavors with his own creative flair, laying the foundation for what would become a remarkable career.

Advertisement

Today, Vikas Khanna is celebrated as one of the most influential figures in Indian cuisine. Dubbed “New York’s hottest chef,” he has cooked for four U.S. presidents and an array of global dignitaries. His latest venture, ‘Bungalow’, opened in New York City in March 2024 and has quickly become a hotspot for food enthusiasts.

The restaurant has drawn the likes of Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, cementing its reputation as a culinary destination.

Recognized with the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award, ‘Bungalow’ represents Khanna’s mission to elevate Indian cuisine on the global stage.

Speaking about his success, Khanna told ANI, “It was high time Indian food took to the mainstream on this scale. There’s nothing stopping Indian cuisine from becoming one of the most influential impressions in America.”

Khanna sees his work as more than just cooking—it’s a cultural mission. By bringing Indian flavors to one of the most competitive culinary markets in the world, he believes he’s contributing to the global recognition of Indian cuisine.

Despite his global acclaim, Khanna has yet to open a restaurant in India, a question that often lingers among his fans. Reflecting on this, he shared, “’Bungalow’ is my last restaurant where I’m cooking 16-18 hours a day. By the time I finish this project, I’ll be 50. My energy will then go into creating something even more unique.”

He added, “The energy you get in a restaurant comes when you stand on your own. In a foreign land, the most competitive market on Earth, you’re holding the Indian flag. That’s a different kind of pride.”

For Khanna, the power of New York City lies in its ability to uplift a cuisine, turning it into a global phenomenon. His focus remains on making Indian food a lasting impression in international markets.

While Khanna may not have plans to open a restaurant in India, he recently delighted fans in Gurugram by preparing dishes at the ‘WaysToLays’ Food Truck event. The menu, inspired by local flavors and global trends, featured innovative recipes incorporating Lay’s chips, showcasing his signature creativity.