Vikas Khanna hosts Shah Rukh Khan at his restaurant in NYC

Chef Vikas Khanna recently experienced an emotional and unforgettable evening as he hosted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his New York restaurant, Bungalow.

The night was filled with meaningful conversations about life, legacy, and their shared connection to Indian culture. For Khanna, this moment was a personal milestone.

Bungalow, which opened in March 2024, has quickly become one of New York City’s most talked-about dining spots. Known for its innovative take on Indian cuisine, the restaurant recently earned the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

Over the months, it has attracted many Indian celebrities, including Mukesh Ambani and Priyanka Chopra. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s visit carried a unique emotional weight for Khanna, who has long admired the actor’s charisma and values.

In a heartfelt social media post, the chef shared his reflections on the experience. Khanna revealed how, as a child, he would watch Shah Rukh Khan’s films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ with his sister, finding inspiration in the actor’s confidence, compassion, and respect for others.

Hosting Khan at Bungalow was a deeply personal moment for him, and he described it as a memory he would cherish forever.

Fighting back tears during the evening, Khanna said he looked up through the restaurant’s glass ceiling and saw a crescent moon shining down, a symbolic reminder of his journey and connection to his roots.

Shah Rukh Khan, in turn, shared a meaningful message with Khanna, saying, “Bungalow represents us—our parents, our ancestors, our India.”

Vikas Khanna has become a household name, not just for his culinary talent but also for his role as a global ambassador for Indian cuisine. From serving world leaders like Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama to introducing Indian fine dining to an international audience, his career has been defined by innovation and excellence.

On December 10, Khanna marked 260 days since Bungalow’s opening by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself holding the Indian Tricolor, he reflected on the Michelin honor and called it a tribute to his late sister.

“This is just the beginning,” he wrote, promising to continue working tirelessly to offer guests a world-class experience rooted in Indian hospitality.

Bungalow has also become a favorite for global stars like Priyanka Chopra, who recently visited the restaurant with her husband Nick Jonas. She praised the experience as a delightful reminder of home, further solidifying Bungalow’s reputation as a cultural bridge.