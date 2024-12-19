Priyanka Chopra’s fans slam Nick Jonas over Elon Musk tweet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fans have taken issue with her husband, Nick Jonas, after a recent interaction on social media involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The drama unfolded when Elon Musk reshared a post from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on X (formerly Twitter).

The post highlighted Tesla’s profit surge following Donald Trump’s 2024 U.S. Presidential election win. Musk accompanied the post with a popular Jonas Brothers meme featuring Nick and Kevin Jonas spinning a table before Joe Jonas enters, captioned, “My, how the tables have turned.”

Nick responded with an image of Elon Musk pointing and added, “Take us to the year 3000,” referencing the Jonas Brothers’ hit song. While the tweet garnered over 27 million views, it didn’t sit well with fans. Many interpreted Nick’s post as an endorsement of Musk and, by extension, Trump.

Social media users didn’t hold back. One wrote, “Is this a Trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man.” Another added, “Priyanka, get your man under control, PLEASE.”

The backlash spilled over when Nick posted a Christmas photo with Priyanka. Fans continued to voice their displeasure, with comments like, “Priyanka, please take the phone from this man before it’s too late,” and, “Priyanka… girl, run.”

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in December 2018 in grand Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, have often been in the spotlight for their high-profile relationship. They welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.

Despite the online criticism, the couple remains a fan favorite. Earlier this year, Nick surprised Priyanka on her birthday by arranging a dosa truck on the set of her upcoming film, ‘The Bluff’. The gesture included a variety of dosas.

Nick also made headlines in January when he performed with his brothers at the Lollapalooza India music festival.