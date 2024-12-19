Kiran Rao comments on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ exit from the Oscars run

Kiran Rao’s slice-of-life film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ received widespread critical acclaim for its endearing and fresh narrative. FFI selected the film as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences announced the 15 shortlisted titles for the International Features Film. India’s official entry, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (Lost Ladies) has missed the shortlist. This stirred a wave of disappointment and the backlash against FFI gained momentum. Industry stakeholders and netizens criticised the body for not selecting Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner, ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ Following the news, Kiran Rao has opened up on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar exit.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker re-posted a note penned by the film’s team, reflecting on the news. “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey.”

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the note read, “We extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film.” Moreover, the maker also congratulated the titles that made the cut.

Ending the note in an optimistic tone, the mesage read, “For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

The film, helmed by Kiran Rao stars budding talents Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, popular actor Ravi Kishan played a key role. The film focuses on the lives of two women who end up separating from their husbands following an accidental swap at the train station. The story focuses on how the women grapple with the circumstances and learn to depend on themselves. They embarked on the quest to find themselves and what they seek, be it reunion, or independence.