Chris Pine breaks silence on ‘Princess Diaries 3’ comeback

Recently, ‘Princess Diaries’ star Anne Hathaway, who plays the titular character of Mia Thermopolis confirmed the third instalment of the hit film series. The film remains a classic teen flick and boasts a massive fanbase. ‘Star Trek’ star Chris Pine made his silver screen debut with ‘Princess Diaries 2.’ In the film, he plays the love interest of Anne Hathaway and the film concludes with the two coming together. So, it’s natural that fans expect the presence of Chris Pine in the upcoming film. However, there is no confirmation from the makers about his presence. Now, Variety has reported the ‘Wonder Woman’ actor’s response to his ‘Princess Diaries 3’ comeback.

During his appearance on ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna,’ the actor was asked about his involvement in the threequel film. To this, he replied, “I don’t know anything. Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!” Naturally, the hosts of the show, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush were surprised and re-confirmed asking, “You don’t know anything?” Pine maintained his stance clarifying, “The answer is, I’ve gotta see. I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise, will produce the third instalment of the film series. Moreover, Anne Hathaway will also produce the project under her banner, Somewhere Pictures. On Saturday, the ‘Intern’ star shared the announcement news on her Instagram. Featuring the news snippet, Anne compiled it with a selfie video laden with clips from the first two instalments. The clips showed her reciting the iconic ‘Shut up!’ line from the films as she held up three fingers.

Reportedly, the threequel has been under development for two years ‘Princess Diaries 3’ will be helmed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Adele Lim. In her conversation with Variety, the ace director expressed her excitement over being a part of the classic franchise. She said, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The film franchise kickstarted with the 2001 hit ‘The Princess Diaries.’ Based on the eponymous novel by Meg Cabot, the film emerged as a huge success. Subsequently, a sequel titled ‘The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement’ released in 2004. Now, over two decades later, the makers have decided to give the fans the third film of the franchise.

Meanwhile, given the popularity of its predecessors and the nostalgia attached to the film, fans are curious to know what the third film will hold.