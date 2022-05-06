Here’s why Kunal Kamra is in trouble over the video of boy who sang before PM

Comedian Kunal Kamra has landed into the controversy which erupted after he tweeted a “doctored” video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of PM Modi in Germany. The boy had originally sung ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ in front of PM Modi. However, the song was replaced with another song on inflation — “Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain” from the 2010 movie Peepli Live, taking a dig at the PM over rising inflation in the country in the morphed video.

“Now who did this,” Kamra captioned the post in his trademark style. However, the “Mehengayi” video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

Reacting to the edited video, the father of the child, Ganesh Pol said, “He is my 7-Year-old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra whatever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics &, and try to work on your poor jokes. (sic)”

He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes https://t.co/ECnBFSIWkI — GANESH POL (@polganesh) May 4, 2022

Responding to the boy’s father, Kunal Kamra said, “The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also.” Kamra also said the video is in the public domain and posted by a news organization.

The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. – https://t.co/xlFvVbmQ0n The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also ✌✌✌ https://t.co/aKnVk9lDSR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022

Kunal Kamra posted an edited video of the viral interaction between a seven-year-old and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian replaced the patriotic song that the boy sang with the one on inflation and it has now caught the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Kamra, meanwhile, continues to be defiant, taking on trolls, but he expressed surprise that the NCPCR has taken action against him over a meme.