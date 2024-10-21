Heo Nam Jun turns into a psychiatrist for ‘When The Phone Rings’

The upcoming drama ‘When The Phone Rings’ or ‘The Number You Have Dialed’ is one of the most highly-anticipated series. The drama will star Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri. The drama is based on the eponymous web novel. It is about a couple who enter a marriage of convenience and soon receive a threatening phone call. Since the announcement, fans have been in a frenzy as they await further details.

In the upcoming drama, ‘Your Honour’ actor Heo Nam Jun will play the role of Ji Sang Woo. Sang Woo is a charming psychiatrist known for his handsomeness and warm personality. He stays close to Hong Hee Joo (played by Chae Soo Bin), his former college classmate with whom he volunteered for sign language services. Ji Sang Woo creates a sense of jealousy and suspicion in Hee Joo’s husband Baek Sa Eon’s (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) mind.

Moreover, Ji Sang Woo also runs a mystery-focused YouTube channel boasting 200,000 subscribers, where he discusses unsolved cases. For the show, he teams up with announcer Na Yu Ri (essayed by Jang Gyuri), whom he met through a broadcast program. However, his passion for mysteries takes an unanticipated dark turn when he finds himself a part of an irreversible incident.

The makers of the highly-anticipated drama have now dropped snapshots of Heo Nam Jun’s character. In one of the shots, the actor is fully immersed in his work as he dons his white coat. In another image, his warm personality and charming smile shine through as he sits outdoors. Finally, in the third still, Nam Jun is sitting in front of a camera and a mic, gearing up to create new content. Fans of the star are eagerly waiting to see him play the dual roles of a psychiatrist and a content creator.

Heo Nam Jun made his acting debut in the 2019 film ‘The First Shot.’ On the other hand, his first TV debut was the OCN show ‘Missing: The Other Side.’ The actor is known for his roles in ‘Snowdrop,’ ‘Your Honour,’ ‘The First Shot,’ and ‘Sweet Home.’