PM Modi: BJP-AIADMK alliance will uproot ‘corrupt & divisive’ DMK regime in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the coming together of the BJP and the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in 2026, saying the alliance will uproot the ”corrupt and divisive DMK” regime in the state.

In a social media post on X late last night, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the alliance between the two parties in Chennai, the PM wrote, ”Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji. ”

Mr Modi added, ”For the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which our alliance will do.”

The reunion of the two parties comes nearly two years after they parted ways. The BJP and the AIADMK had contested the Lok Sabha elections in the state separately.

The Union Home Minister also announced that the Assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

In his social media post later, Mr Palaniswami expressed his gratitude to the PM for his ”unwavering support” to the AIADMK.

“’We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA. An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision,” he said.

The AIADMK chief said together, the two parties are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu—one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance.

“’The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government—and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin hit back, saying the BJP and the AIADMK had joined hands for the 2026 Assembly elections without any ideological foundation.

“The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an alliance of defeat. The people of Tamil Nadu are the ones who repeatedly handed down this defeat. Despite that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attempted to revive this failed alliance. The press briefing given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai yesterday was unworthy of the position he holds. Though it is his choice to confirm the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he did not clarify why this alliance was formed or what ideological foundation it stands on. Instead, he vaguely claimed they would work on forming a common minimum programme,” Mr Stalin said.

