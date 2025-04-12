Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Srinagar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck near Islamabad and Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Saturday.

Strong tremors were also felt in Srinagar, and several other parts of Jammu and Kashmir following the earthquake.

The quake, according to the National Centre Seismology, struck at around 1.00 pm (IST) and its depth was measured 10 km. The eaxct location of the earthquake was Latitude 33.70 N and Longitude 72.43 E.

However, according to the Pakistani National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), it was a magnitude 5.5 earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.0 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 39.2km.

Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

Earlier last month, a catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed thousands in Myanmar and over 150 in neaighbouring Thailand, causing large scale destruction.