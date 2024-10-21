BTS’ ARMY defends Suga after anti-fans send funeral wreaths demanding his removal

BTS’ Suga’s DUI scandal has once again stirred the internet. Despite being served with a summary order and a fine, anti-fans are demanding the removal of the K-pop idol. The online controversy has been going on for months and now HYBE, BTS’ label has once again received funeral wreaths demanding Suga’s removal. Following this, the BTS fandom, the ARMY is coming out in complete support of the K-pop sensation. Notably, the incident took place on August 6 and Suga underwent investigation and was punished with a hefty fine. However, seems like the anti-fans are not having it.

On October 20, many funeral wreaths were seen lined up in front of the HYBE building. All of them had malicious messages directed towards Suga. They disrespected his music and directly demanded his removal from BTS. Moreover, some even labelled him a criminal. Subsequently, the photos of the wreaths went viral on the internet. While many anti-fans joined in on the hate online, ARMY countered them with support for the BTS singer.

Moreover, several fans went to the building with placards and hoardings, expressing their support for Suga. As they tied purple ribbons to iterate their support, they demanded for the septet to continue as they are. Several fans also poured in messages on social media in support of Suga and criticised HYBE for not taking care of the issue.

This wreath thing is hilarious to me cause they really think suga from Bts could just be taken out of the group he helped create by a company he built with his group… LMAOOOO — mip⭐️⁷ (@tgkclu6) October 20, 2024

SUGA SUPPORT PROJECT Our LED Truck supporting #SUGA and @BTS_twt has arrived at Hybe! Let’s make our loudest cheers reach Yoongi, giving him strength and reassurance! WE LOVE YOU YOONGI#OurLotusFlowerMinYoongi

WITH YOONGI TILL THE END#YoongiNeverWalksAlone… pic.twitter.com/QZX1mJx50P — AGUST D CHARTS (@DataAgustD) October 21, 2024

For those unaware, on August 6, Suga was caught riding an electric kickboard under the influence of alcohol. The K-pop sensation was returning home when he fell off his scooter near his residence. He was spotted by two officers stationed nearby, and a subsequent breathalyzer test revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. It was reported that Suga did not harm any individuals or damage any property. On August 23, he was subjected to three hours of questioning at Yongsan Police Station in Seoul.

Subsequently, on September 11, reports stated that The Seoul Western District Court had sentenced Suga to a fine of 15 million KRW. Meanwhile, on September 10, it was disclosed that the K-pop idol was given a summary order. He was fined by the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office, Criminal Division 2. A summary order is a legal process where the court imposes fines for minor offences based on a written document, without a full trial.