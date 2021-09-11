Follow Us:
Harrdy Sandhu will always try balancing between acting, singing

The 35-year-old actor-singer, who is also a cricketer, is happy with the rise in consumption of Punjabi music and movies.

IANS | New Delhi | September 11, 2021 5:20 pm

Harrdy Sandhu, Bollywood debut, Kabir Khan's '83

( Photo: Instagram/@harrdysandhu)

He has belted out hits such as ‘Soch’, ‘Naah’ and ‘Joker’ among many others and is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s ’83. Harrdy Sandhu says he will always try to balance out time devoted to both acting and singing.

With acting coming into the spotlight for him, will singing take a back seat for Harrdy?

Speaking to IANS, he said: “Never! I will always try to balance out time devoted to both acting and singing. The last few months have been a little difficult since I’ve been juggling between the two but I hope it’ll get better over time!”

Harrdy has also worked in Punjabi films ‘Yaaran Da Katchup’ and ‘Mera Mahi NRI’.

The 35-year-old actor-singer, who is also a cricketer, is happy with the rise in consumption of Punjabi music and movies.

“Be it Punjabi music or movies, we’ve seen an unprecedented rise in consumption here! I am glad that regional Punjabi cinema is finally getting the recognition it deserves and it’s just a matter of time that Pollywood stands toe-to-toe with Bollywood,” he said.

